FP Markets launches FP Markets Social Trading

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) FPallows traders to find, follow and copy successful traders automatically. SYDNEY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/Whether you are looking to trade as a Copier or offeringstrategies as a Provider, FPensures you stay in control. Copyremoves some of the complexities offorex and CFDs and allows customers a more accessible entry point tothe global financialby following successful traders, or Providers. These Providers are ranked by FPbased on their profitability over a given period of time and potential copiers have the ...