FP Markets launches FP Markets Social Trading (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) FP Markets Social Trading allows traders to find, follow and copy successful traders automatically. SYDNEY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Whether you are looking to trade as a Copier or offering Trading strategies as a Provider, FP Markets Social Trading ensures you stay in control. Copy Trading removes some of the complexities of Trading forex and CFDs and allows customers a more accessible entry point to Trading the global financial Markets by following successful traders, or Providers. These Providers are ranked by FP Markets based on their profitability over a given period of time and potential copiers have the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Markets launches
