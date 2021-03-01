VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass BattagliaSanremo 2021 : ballerina e tecnico Rai positivi e in quarantenaEmesso mandato di arresto per Qinxuan Pan in Murder Of Kevin Jiang, ...Udinese-Fiorentina: probabili formazioni e le ultime dai campiCovid 19: e se chi cura a casa (gratis!) avesse ragione?Anticipazioni Il Paradiso delle signore: Gloria si nascondeDALLA PARTE DEGLI ANIMALI : I CANI-CAMPIONI DI RETRIEVING GAMEKaspersky: minacce dietro serie TV e film in nominationGli strumenti etnici più famosiChando Erik Luna e la sua battaglia contro la bulimia: intervista ...

Commission proposes new Regulation to ensure EU travellers continue to benefit from free roaming

The new rules proposed today aim to ensure that citizens and businesses benefit from the same ... When ...

The new rules proposed today aim to ensure that citizens and businesses benefit from the same ... When it comes to 5G services, consumers will need to know that they are able to use certain applications ...
To ensure that citizens can continue to enjoy roaming without additional charges when travelling in the EU, the Commission proposed a new Roaming Regulation . At a time when non - essential travel is discouraged, this is an important action in preparing a brighter future. The new regulation will prolong the ...

Building a Climate - Resilient Future - A new EU Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change

To achieve this, the strategy proposes actions that   push the frontiers of knowledge on adaptation ... The Commission will continue to incorporate climate resilience considerations in all relevant ...

Covid: Commissione Ue propone piano 'Hera' per affrontare nuove varianti (2)

Tre sono le azioni chiave per aumentare la preparazione, sviluppare vaccini per le varianti e far crescere la produzione industriale.
