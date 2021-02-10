DESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse Red

CardiacSense Medical Grade Watch receives CE Mark for continuous detection of Atrial Fibrillation

- The Watch will begin shipping in EU as a Medical device for continuous measurement of heart rate and ...

zazoom
Commenta
CardiacSense Medical Grade Watch receives CE Mark for continuous detection of Atrial Fibrillation (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) - The Watch will begin shipping in EU as a Medical device for continuous measurement of heart rate and arrhythmias at ECG-level accuracy CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

  CardiacSense -  a digital health company that developed and clinically verified a Medical Grade Watch capable of detecting and remotely monitoring Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) announced that it received the CE Mark for Marketing & sales of the device in the European Union. The indications certified include "detection of Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib)" and "monitoring of Heart Rate Variability (HRV)" with continuous ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CardiacSense Medical

CardiacSense Medical Grade Watch receives CE Mark for continuous detection of Atrial Fibrillation
- The watch will begin shipping in EU as a medical device for continuous measurement of heart rate and arrhythmias at ECG-level accuracy CAESAREA, Israel, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CardiacSense Medical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CardiacSense Medical CardiacSense Medical Grade Watch receives