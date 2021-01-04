CGTN | Full text of CMG President Shen Haixiong' s New Year address

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Dear friends, The2021 is filled with new hopes and aspirations. This newis also theof the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar. The Ox, one of the first animals to be domesticated, played a huge role in agricultural civilizations. In the eyes of the Chinese people, oxen are hardy and strong. Here in Beijing, I wish you a happy and healthy New! 2020 was an extraordinary. It brought many difficulties and hardships to the world. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 hit the human community. Under the command of ChineseXi Jinping, through the painstaking efforts of the whole nation, China has made great achievements in epidemic prevention and control. China also became the only major economy in the world to achieve ...