Tiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo Solitairica

CGTN | Full text of CMG President Shen Haixiong' s New Year address

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear friends, The Year 2021 is filled with new hopes and ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Full text of CMG President Shen Haixiong's New Year address (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Dear friends, The Year 2021 is filled with new hopes and aspirations. This new Year is also the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar. The Ox, one of the first animals to be domesticated, played a huge role in agricultural civilizations. In the eyes of the Chinese people, oxen are hardy and strong. Here in Beijing, I wish you a happy and healthy New Year!  2020 was an extraordinary Year. It brought many difficulties and hardships to the world. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 hit the human community. Under the command of Chinese President Xi Jinping, through the painstaking efforts of the whole nation, China has made great achievements in epidemic prevention and control. China also became the only major economy in the world to achieve ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitteroloflover : Xi è il numero 1, poco da fare. al minuto 7.43 appare Enrico Rossi btw -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Full
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Full CGTN Full text President Shen