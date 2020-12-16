CHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...

Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire a 70% Interest in The Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc

TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ...

zazoom
Commenta
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire a 70% Interest in The Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc. (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc., a TSX listed Company ("Centerra") whereby Surge will have the right to Acquire a 70% Interest in the Berg Copper-molybdenum-silver Project through issuing C$5 million in common shares of Surge and C$8 million in spending commitments, in each case, over a period of up to five years. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Surge Copper

Davvero tutti dovremmo avere in casa un saturimetro, per il Covid-19?  Yahoo Finanza
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc.
TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURGVANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement" ...
Surge Copper Drills 0.51% Copper Equivalent Over 700 Metres at Ootsa Including 0.60% Copper Equivalent Over 422 Metres
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (the "Company" or "Surge Copper") (TSXV: SURG), is pleased to announce assay results for drill hole S20-219 from the Company's 100% owne ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Surge Copper
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Surge Copper Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement