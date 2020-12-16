Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire a 70% Interest in The Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc. (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc., a TSX listed Company ("Centerra") whereby Surge will have the right to Acquire a 70% Interest in the Berg Copper-molybdenum-silver Project through issuing C$5 million in common shares of Surge and C$8 million in spending commitments, in each case, over a period of up to five years. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc., a TSX listed Company ("Centerra") whereby Surge will have the right to Acquire a 70% Interest in the Berg Copper-molybdenum-silver Project through issuing C$5 million in common shares of Surge and C$8 million in spending commitments, in each case, over a period of up to five years. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Surge CopperDavvero tutti dovremmo avere in casa un saturimetro, per il Covid-19? Yahoo Finanza Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc.
TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURGVANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement" ...
Surge Copper Drills 0.51% Copper Equivalent Over 700 Metres at Ootsa Including 0.60% Copper Equivalent Over 422 Metres
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (the "Company" or "Surge Copper") (TSXV: SURG), is pleased to announce assay results for drill hole S20-219 from the Company's 100% owne ...
Surge CopperSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Surge Copper