Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from Centerra Gold Inc.

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive(the "") with Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary ofInc., a TSX listed Company ("") wherebywill have the right toa 70%in the-molybdenum-silverthrough issuing C$5 million in common shares ofand C$8 million in spending commitments, in each case, over a period of up to five years. ...