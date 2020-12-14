Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliere

CGTN | China vows new measures as world leaders gather to fight climate change

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2015 Paris climate accord welcomes its fifth anniversary, ...

 As the 2015 Paris climate accord welcomes its fifth anniversary, more than 70 world leaders addressed a one-day virtual climate summit aiming to rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition.  Surprising the world by announcing a goal to become carbon neutral by 2060 in September, China on Saturday announced more new measures to fight climate change and stressed the important role of "solidarity, cooperation and confidence." Read original article: here. New architecture of climate governance In meeting the climate challenge, no one can be aloof and unilateralism will get us nowhere, Chinese President Xi ...
La missione lunare cinese è appena atterrata sulla luna ed è pronta a riportare alcune rocce

La missione lunare cinese è appena atterrata sulla luna ed è pronta a riportare alcune rocce La Cina ha lanciato un\'ambiziosa missione di raccolta di rocce ?

Pakistan-Cina: presidente Alvi, sostegno a Pechino su Mar Cinese Meridionale, Taiwan, Xinjiang e Tibet

Il Pakistan continuerà a sostenere la Cina su questioni relative al Mar Cinese Meridionale, Taiwan, Xinjiang e Tibet, e spera di ...
