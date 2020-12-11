Sky Arte : Un filtro Instagram per festeggiare Alighiero BoettiTiziano Ferro: Da ragazzo non mi voleva nessuno, ora do del tu ai ...Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casaMario Frangoulis e Gigi D'Alessio per il brano La soluzioneCinema: Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox ritorna nei panni di DaredevilVideo: Disney svela il primo trailer della serie Marvel LokiGriezmann sospende collaborazione con Huawei per la repressione ...

EU Defence means NATO and US | Italy’s Defence minister says

On Wednesday, an online panel at the Center for American Studies in Rome featured key decision makers, ...

zazoom
Commenta
EU Defence means NATO (and US), Italy’s Defence minister says (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) On Wednesday, an online panel at the Center for American Studies in Rome featured key decision makers, military experts, and some high-level diplomats. One simple aim: discussing Italy’s position on NATO and European Defence. The stage was set by the recent mediatic debate between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, with the former arguing for a radical interpretation of European “strategic autonomy” – i.e. complete military independence from the US – and the latter calling that idea “an illusion”. As it turns out, there is something akin to a general agreement. The panellists agreed that European countries should reinforce their Defence capabilities to support ...
Leggi su formiche

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Defence means

UAE’s EDGE First in Middle East to be Ranked Among Top 25 Military Companies in the World
Marking its first year, EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, was ranked among the top 25 military suppliers in the world by the Stockholm International Peace Research Inst ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Defence means
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Defence means Defence means NATO Italy’s Defence