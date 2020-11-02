UL's Modeling and Simulation Services for Certification Advance Product Safety in Industrial Automation (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) UL harnesses the power of virtual testing to support Certification decisions. NORTHBROOK, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
UL, a leading global Safety science company, today announced an industry-first Modeling and Simulation-based service that helps build a pathway to Certification. This service helps customers employ digital Modeling tools to support the Certification process while delivering greater Product insight, more innovative designs and reduced time to market. The Modeling and Simulation service also harnesses the power of UL's longstanding model verification and validation process to help establish the credibility of a computational model. "Establishing the credibility of a model where the ...
UL harnesses the power of virtual testing to support certification decisions. NORTHBROOK, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced an indus ...
