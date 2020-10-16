Accompanied by Hervé Deschamps | Séverine Frerson officially becomes Perrier-Jouët' s 8th Cellar Master during the induction ceremony

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) PARIS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/With just sevens in over 200 years,-Jouët has recently enjoyed an extraordinary moment in its history whenhanded over his position to Séverine, his successor. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8795251-severine--jouets-8th-/ At the end of an emotionally charged series of events that were broadcast live in several countries, Séverinebecame Maison-Jouët's 8th– the first woman ...