Accompanied by Hervé Deschamps | Séverine Frerson officially becomes Perrier-Jouët' s 8th Cellar Master during the induction ceremony

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just seven Cellar Masters in over 200 years, ...

With just seven Cellar Masters in over 200 years, Perrier-Jouët has recently enjoyed an extraordinary moment in its history when Cellar Master Hervé; Deschamps handed over his position to Séverine Frerson, his successor. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8795251-severine-Frerson-Perrier-jouets-8th-Cellar-Master/ At the end of an emotionally charged series of events that were broadcast live in several countries, Séverine Frerson became Maison Perrier-Jouët's 8th Cellar Master – the first woman ...
