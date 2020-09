Master in Management of ACEM at SJTU Ranks 23rd in the World by Financial Times

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/published its global ranking ofinon 28th September 2020. Antai College of Economics and) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University () ranked. Among the keys with a higher weighting in the ranking,data are among the top in the, with salary increase of 125%, ranking first in thefor four consecutive years, Employment ranking No.1, Career service No.8, Value for money No.9, and Weighted salary No.13. The curriculum system of theinprograms atis fully aligned with top universities in the ...