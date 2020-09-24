Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...

Casio to Release MT-G Series Watches with Newly Developed Dual Core Guard Structure

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to ...

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant Watches. The new MTG-B2000 models are part of the MT-G Series of Watches, which are known for a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The MTG-B2000 features a new innovation—the Dual Core Guard Structure—which accentuates the beauty and feel of metal while retaining a mid-sized case. The new MTG-B2000 Watches further advance the Metal Core Guard Structure used in previous MT-G Series Watches by employing a new Dual Core ...
