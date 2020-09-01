Raiffeisen Bank International Launches RaiConnect Powered by Moxtra (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) RaiConnect Provides High-Touch OneStop Digital Customer Experience for Raiffeisen Bank Customers CUPERTINO, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Delivering on consumer expectations in the digital age has been a key focus for businesses in recent years, yet the importance of meeting these expectations has accelerated drastically in light of the global pandemic. In order to provide an exceptional high-touch digital experience for its customers, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) today announces the launch of RaiConnect, a "virtual branch" service featuring a full suite of collaborative modules and ePaper workflows in partnership with Moxtra. RaiConnect is an app now available for RBI's premium private individual and ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Raiffeisen Bank Raiffeisen Bank in un programma di factoring paneuropeo AziendaBanca Ue: prestiti a piccole e medie imprese della Bosnia-Erzegovina per 12 milioni di euro. Accordo tra Fondo europeo investimenti e Raiffeisen Bank.

Il Fondo europeo per gli investimenti (Fei) e la Raiffeisen Bank hanno firmato un accordo di garanzia di 12 milioni di euro per poter fornire prestiti a sostegno delle piccole e medie imprese della ...

Il Fondo europeo per gli investimenti (Fei) e la Raiffeisen Bank hanno firmato un accordo di garanzia di 12 milioni di euro per poter fornire prestiti a sostegno delle piccole e medie imprese della ...