European DataWarehouse Hosts Green Prime RMBS From Portugal (Di mercoledì 6 maggio 2020) FRANKFURT, Germany, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
European DataWarehouse is pleased to announce the first Green Prime RMBS backed by Portuguese assets on the platform. This transaction is a €385 million deal issued by Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios Establecimiento Financiero de Credito (UCI) branch in Portugal, which closed on 30 April 2020. The deal is certified Green by Sustainalytics and is STS verified by Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS). According to UCI, proceeds From the deal will be used to fund earmarked Green building initiatives and sustainable finance projects on the Iberian Peninsula. UCI is one of the pilot financial institutions participating in the Energy Efficient Mortgages Initiative (EEMI) led by EMF/ECBC. In the context of EEMI, European DataWarehouse is a key partner of the Energy Efficiency Data Protocol and Portal (EeDaPP), which aims ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
