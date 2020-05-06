Decreto Maggio, Conte passo indietro: intervento cospicuo ma non ...Coronavirus, Salvini: governo ignora cura del sangue perché costa ...Mascherine: Irene Pivetti, si aprono le porte del carcere?Sindaco del Piemonte in bicicletta verso Roma. Vuole incontrare Conte ...Strage di Ustica, lo Stato italiano ignora i giudici: non risarcirà i ...Reddito di emergenza per le famiglie più povere, 5 Stelle sì, Pd e ...Romantica, vincente o pragmatica? Scoprilo con questo TEST17 anni, disabile, sola sul balcone di casa, poi la tragediaForte scossa di terremoto nelle Marche, la gente svegliata nella notteBeppe Grillo indossava la mascherina già il 17 dicembre 2019, perchè? ...

European DataWarehouse Hosts Green Prime RMBS From Portugal

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse is pleased to announce the first ...

European DataWarehouse is pleased to announce the first Green Prime RMBS backed by Portuguese assets on the platform. This transaction is a €385 million deal issued by Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios Establecimiento Financiero de Credito (UCI) branch in Portugal, which closed on 30 April 2020. The deal is certified Green by Sustainalytics and is STS verified by Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS). According to UCI, proceeds From the deal will be used to fund earmarked Green building initiatives and sustainable finance projects on the Iberian Peninsula. UCI is one of the pilot financial institutions participating in the Energy Efficient Mortgages Initiative (EEMI) led by EMF/ECBC. In the context of EEMI, European DataWarehouse is a key partner of the Energy Efficiency Data Protocol and Portal (EeDaPP), which aims ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
