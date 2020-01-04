Andrea Montovoli concorrente del Grande Fratello Vip 2020La mamma annega la bambina di 10 anni nella vasca : Addormentata con ...Grande Fratello Vip, chi è la nuova concorrente Fernanda Lessa: età, ...Renato Balestra a Vieni da me : Chiara Ferragni? L'eleganza non è nei ...Soleimani, Twitter contro l'attacco Usa: hashtag #WWIII evoca la ...Tragedia alla Sevel di Atessa, operaio schiacciato da un pesoMasterchef 9, Giorgio Locatelli interrompe la puntata: caos in studio La Battuta sessista contro Luxuria al concerto di Cristina D’Avena: ...Video choc a Napoli: i bimbi con le pistole a Capodanno, denunciato ...La confessione di Irene Fornaciari a Vieni da Me: Ho sofferto di ...

Rocket against US embassy video (Di sabato 4 gennaio 2020) The video at the end of the article. The US embassy, ​​which is located in the “green zone” of Baghdad, has been targeted by the launch of a missile. The explosion would have blocked the road that led an American diplomatic mission to the diplomatic building. The United States embassy in Iraq is located within the so-called “green zone”, the super controlled part of Baghdad where many western citizens move and reside, and where the main diplomatic offices are located. (Keep on…) The causes of the explosion remain to be determined, Reuters reports. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard writes on Twitter about a missile attack on the US embassy. The following is reported: The United States embassy in Bahgdad was targeted by a Rocket attack on Saturday, BBC reported citing local sources. (Keep on…) According to the report, a missile struck inside the ... Leggi la notizia su howtodofor
