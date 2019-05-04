Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 475

surface-phone

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2019) Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo102018: si tratta della.475.Changelog Allows the built-in Administrator account to run Microsoft Office setup after downloading the installer in Microsoft Edge. Addresses an issue that causes Internet Explorer Automation to fail in certain instances. Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for Application Protocol handlers from starting the corresponding application for local intranet and trusted sites on Internet Explorer. Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from launching when you set folder redirection for the Roaming AppData folder to a network path. Addresses an issue in Gdi32full.dll that causes an application to stop responding. Addresses an issue that may cause the UI to stop responding for several seconds when scrolling ...

