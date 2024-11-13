Liberoquotidiano.it - May River Capital Acquires Cashco as its First Investment in a New Flow Control Solutions Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a provider of highly-engineered pressure managementsuch as regulators,valves, and tank safety equipment, today announced that it has been acquired by May("May"), a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on helping high-caliber industrial businesses grow and prosper.Founded in 1920,is a well-established and trusted provider of efficiency- and safety-focusedproducts. Headquartered in Ellsworth, Kansas, with operations in Houston, Texas, and outside Berlin, Germany,is known for its deep application experience, breadth of product offerings, heightened product quality, and aftermarket service offerings.has strong relationships with blue-chip end-users, value-added representatives, distributors, and engineering, procurement, and construction firms globally.