May River Capital Acquires Cashco as its First Investment in a New Flow Control Solutions Platform
CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Cashco, a provider of highly-engineered pressure management Solutions such as regulators, Control valves, and tank safety equipment, today announced that it has been acquired by May River Capital ("May River"), a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on helping high-caliber industrial businesses grow and prosper.Founded in 1920, Cashco is a well-established and trusted provider of efficiency- and safety-focused Flow Control products. Headquartered in Ellsworth, Kansas, with operations in Houston, Texas, and outside Berlin, Germany, Cashco is known for its deep application experience, breadth of product offerings, heightened product quality, and aftermarket service offerings. Cashco has strong relationships with blue-chip end-users, value-added representatives, distributors, and engineering, procurement, and construction firms globally.
