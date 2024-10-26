Highlights UFC 308: Topuria è il primo a mandare ko Holloway (VIDEO) (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della card principale di UFC 308: Ilia Topuria ha difeso il titolo dei pesi piuma e ha battuto per ko tecnico Max Holloway, lo storico campione della categoria di qualche anno fa. Lo spagnolo al terzo round con un pugno ha mandato al tappeto lo statunitense e così ha conservato la cintura, mantenendo la sua promessa della vigilia. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti e i colpi migliori. ILIA Topuria IS THE FIRST ONE TO KNOCK OUT MAX Holloway #UFC308 AND STILL. INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/dJs3TeDzcV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 26, 2024 El momento en el que Ilia Topuria hace KO a Max Holloway – – Sigue invicto 16-0 y primero de la historia pic.twitter.com/9HpvYXy0rm — Enorme (@joseelunicoo) October 26, 2024 Highlights UFC 308: Topuria è il primo a mandare ko Holloway (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Ilcon glidella card principale di UFC 308: Iliaha difeso il titolo dei pesi piuma e ha battuto per ko tecnico Max, lo storico campione della categoria di qualche anno fa. Lo spagnolo al terzo round con un pugno ha mandato al tappeto lo statunitense e così ha conservato la cintura, mantenendo la sua promessa della vigilia. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti e i colpi migliori. ILIAIS THE FIRST ONE TO KNOCK OUT MAX#UFC308 AND STILL. INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/dJs3TeDzcV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 26, 2024 El momento en el que Iliahace KO a Max– – Sigue invicto 16-0 y primero de la historia pic.twitter.com/9HpvYXy0rm — Enorme (@joseelunicoo) October 26, 2024UFC 308:è ilko) SportFace.

