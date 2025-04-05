David Corenswet stuzzica i fan su Jor-El nel nuovo trailer di Superman | Qualcuno riconosce qualche voce familiare?

David Corenswet fa un accenno all'attore che interpreterà Jor-El nella DCU (DC Universe) dopo che James Gunn ha condiviso un'anteprima del secondo trailer di Superman. Il cast stellare di Superman ha già confermato i suoi Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Lex Luthor, Perry White, Jonathan Kent e Martha Kent. Uno dei personaggi più importanti di Superman il cui attore DCU rimane non confermato è Jor-El, il padre biologico di Superman, che muore durante la distruzione di Krypton ma comunica con suo figlio attraverso la tecnologia kryptoniana. Su X, la star di Superman David Corenswet condivide la nuova anteprima di Superman di James Gunn con la didascalia: "Mentre stavo volando qualcuno ha condiviso un'anteprima del nuovo film di Superman."

