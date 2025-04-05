David Corenswet stuzzica i fan su Jor-El nel nuovo trailer di Superman | Qualcuno riconosce qualche voce familiare?
Superman, ecco quando potrebbe arrivare il primo trailer del film di Gunn.
Superman: Legacy, James Gunn rompe il silenzio sul nuovo costume dell'eroe. E stuzzica l'hype dei fan.
David Corenswet stuzzica i fan su Jor-El nel nuovo trailer di Superman: "Qualcuno riconosce qualche voce familiare?"..
Superman: quando uscirà il trailer del nuovo film DC? David Corenswet stuzzica.
Superman – James Gunn stuzzica i fan con la prima immagine di Krypto.
Superman, Nicholas Hoult anticipa il ruolo di Lex Luthor e stuzzica i fan: 'Abbiamo fatto qualcosa di speciale'.Ne parlano su altre fonti
Superman, David Corenswet aggiorna i fan sul film dopo i primi due mesi di riprese - Superman di James Gunn è una delle pellicole più attese dai fan del DCU, sempre alla ricerca del più piccolo aggiornamento sul film. L'ultimo è stato fornito dall'attore protagonista David ... (msn.com)
A Fan Fixed David Corenswet's Superman Movie Suit - And We're Sad It's Not Real - Earlier this week, new DC boss and "Superman" director James Gunn dropped the first look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel ... different picture. In the fan-edited image, Superman's suit is ... (msn.com)