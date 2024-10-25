Tuttoandroid.net - Se mai voleste usare un browser sullo smartwatch WristWeb potrebbe fare al caso vostro
La navigazione web dal polso oggi è ancora più semplice - WristWeb è ora disponibile gratuitamente sul Google Play Store e rappresenta una delle opzioni più efficaci tra i browser per smartwatch attualmente sul mercato. Sebbene non possa competere con ... (tomshw.it)
There's a new web browser for Wear OS and this one doesn't suck - WristWeb is a new web browser for Wear OS. The browser allows the user to enter a URL with voice input. Web pages are automatically adjusted to fit the smartwatch display. (androidauthority.com)
The Verge: Aggiornamento Ethereum abiliterà nodi su telefoni e smartwatch - Vitalik Buterin, cofondatore di Ethereum, ha dichiarato che il prossimo aggiornamento della rete, denominato “The Verge”, è progettato per rendere Ethereum più sicuro e accessibile, consentendo ai suo ... (msn.com)
Ethereum’s ‘Verge’ upgrade may enable nodes on smartwatches - Ethereum’s “The Verge” upgrade may allow nodes to run on smartwatches, reducing hardware needs and making node operation more accessible, says Vitalik Buterin. (invezz.com)
