Gqitalia.it - Bill Nighy con la sua nuova barba per noi ha vinto tutto
The Wild Robot captures the imagination of both critics and audiences, raking in a remarkable 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) presents The Wild Robot , an animated masterpiece directed by Academy Award-nominee Chris Sanders. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, ... (tellychakkar.com)
Amazon’s Rola Bauer on Making English-Language TV for the World - Bauer, one of THR's 2024 Most Powerful Women in International TV, runs Amazon's pan-English scripted division, with new shows coming starring Sophie Turner, Robin Wright, Bill Nighy and Riz Ahmed. (hollywoodreporter.com)
English beach village so beautiful locals want to keep secret – right next to famous seaside resort - AN English beach is often overlooked by a famous seaside resort – and locals want to keep it that way. Felpham is right next to Bognor Regis, known for being one of the famous But Felpham ... (thesun.co.uk)
Furto di gasolio ad un bus in sosta: portati via 150 litri firenzetoday.it
Primavera 1, i risultati di Roma e Lazio: il Monza demolisce la Roma, la Lazio continua a vincere romatoday.it
Hacker del Ministero di Giustizia, la trevigiana Yarix collabora con la polizia postale trevisotoday.it
Meldola celebra gli 80 anni dalla Liberazione: concerto di Cisco Bellotti e i Khorakhanè forlitoday.it