Bill Nighy con la sua nuova barba per noi ha vinto tutto (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Bill Nighy è un autentico fuoriclasse e su questo non si discute. Ha saputo indossare l' abito elegante esaltando gli immacolati capi di Savile Row (l'avvistamento di Nighy sulla Strand è un passatempo popolare a Londra). Ma alla prima di Joy, il 74enne si è discostato dalla sua solita rasatura per sfoggiare una barba tutta nuova (e perfettamente curata). Il nuovo stile sfoggiato da Bill Nighy non ha nulla a che vedere con una vecchia barba incolta, ma è quello ben curato di un professionista del grooming. Certo, la peluria sul suo volto presenta un po' di cespugliosità da boscaiolo, ma è ben curata intorno al mento e alle linee delle guance, senza che i baffi vaganti rimangano incustoditi. Gqitalia.it - Bill Nighy con la sua nuova barba per noi ha vinto tutto Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024)è un autentico fuoriclasse e su questo non si discute. Ha saputo indossare l' abito elegante esaltando gli immacolati capi di Savile Row (l'avvistamento disulla Strand è un passatempo popolare a Londra). Ma alla prima di Joy, il 74enne si è discostato dalla sua solita rasatura per sfoggiare unatutta(e perfettamente curata). Il nuovo stile sfoggiato danon ha nulla a che vedere con una vecchiaincolta, ma è quello ben curato di un professionista del grooming. Certo, la peluria sul suo volto presenta un po' di cespugliosità da boscaiolo, ma è ben curata intorno al mento e alle linee delle guance, senza che i baffi vaganti rimangano incustoditi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The Wild Robot captures the imagination of both critics and audiences, raking in a remarkable 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) presents The Wild Robot , an animated masterpiece directed by Academy Award-nominee Chris Sanders. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, ... (tellychakkar.com)

Amazon’s Rola Bauer on Making English-Language TV for the World - Bauer, one of THR's 2024 Most Powerful Women in International TV, runs Amazon's pan-English scripted division, with new shows coming starring Sophie Turner, Robin Wright, Bill Nighy and Riz Ahmed. (hollywoodreporter.com)

English beach village so beautiful locals want to keep secret – right next to famous seaside resort - AN English beach is often overlooked by a famous seaside resort – and locals want to keep it that way. Felpham is right next to Bognor Regis, known for being one of the famous But Felpham ... (thesun.co.uk)