Bear Payne, chi è il figlio di 7 anni di Liam Payne avuto con Cheryl Cole (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) La morte prematura di Liam Payne ha sconvolto il mondo, ma chi ne soffrirà di più, oltre i suoi genitori, sarà senza dubbio Bear Payne, suo figlio di soli 7 anni. Il piccolo, frutto dell’amore del cantante con Cheryl Cole, è nato il 22 marzo 2017. “I miei amici e la famiglia sanno che ci sono pochissime volte in cui rimango senza parole” – il pensiero del cantante dopo la nascita di Bear Payne – “Sono incredibilmente felice di accogliere il mio bambino al mondo, è un momento che non dimenticherò mai per il resto della mia vita e il mio ricordo preferito fino ad ora. Sono assolutamente fiero della sua meravigliosa madre e di come sia arrivata fino a questo punto, la amo, ha reso tutti i miei sogni realtà. Non abbiamo ancora deciso il nome ma ha già conquistato i cuori di tutti, compresi i nostri. Biccy.it - Bear Payne, chi è il figlio di 7 anni di Liam Payne avuto con Cheryl Cole Leggi tutta la notizia su Biccy.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) La morte prematura diha sconvolto il mondo, ma chi ne soffrirà di più, oltre i suoi genitori, sarà senza dubbio, suodi soli 7. Il piccolo, frutto dell’amore del cantante con, è nato il 22 marzo 2017. “I miei amici e la famiglia sanno che ci sono pochissime volte in cui rimango senza parole” – il pensiero del cantante dopo la nascita di– “Sono incredibilmente felice di accogliere il mio bambino al mondo, è un momento che non dimenticherò mai per il resto della mia vita e il mio ricordo preferito fino ad ora. Sono assolutamente fiero della sua meravigliosa madre e di come sia arrivata fino a questo punto, la amo, ha reso tutti i miei sogni realtà. Non abbiamo ancora deciso il nome ma ha già conquistato i cuori di tutti, compresi i nostri.

