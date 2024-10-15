Fanpage.it - Thomas Tuchel è il nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra, trovato l’accordo con la FA per succedere a Southgate
Thomas Tuchel set to be named England manager - sources - Thomas Tuchel is set to become England's new head coach after talks accelerated with the Football Association at a rapid pace in the past 48 hours, sources have told ESPN. (espn.co.uk)
German Thomas Tuchel to become England manager - Thomas Tuchel will lead the Three Lions into the next Fifa World Cup after signing a deal to become England’s new manager. (cityam.com)
Thomas Tuchel agrees deal with English FA to be England manager - Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday. (msn.com)
L’ex fidanzato di Shaila verso il Grande Fratello dopo il bacio con Javier: “accordo in vista”, il retroscena blogtivvu.com
Conte “stravede” per l’attaccante di Serie A: ha segnato anche al Napoli spazionapoli.it
Accadde oggi, 15 ottobre: Pietro Bonzio, Milorad Ratkovic ed altre ricorrenze glieroidelcalcio.com
Silent Hill 2 Remake supera Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero mentre Astro Bot crolla in UK game-experience.it