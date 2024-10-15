Thomas Tuchel è il nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra, trovato l’accordo con la FA per succedere a Southgate (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Thomas Tuchel ha accettato l'incarico di ct dell'Inghilterra. Nei prossimi giorni la comunicazione ufficiale e la presentazione. Prende il posto del dimissionario Gareth Southgate e sarà il terzo commissario straniero sulla panchina dei Tre Leoni dopo Erikson e Capello. Fanpage.it - Thomas Tuchel è il nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra, trovato l’accordo con la FA per succedere a Southgate Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)ha accettato l'incarico di ct dell'Inghilterra. Nei prossimi giorni la comunicazione ufficiale e la presentazione. Prende il posto del dimissionario Garethe sarà il terzo commissario straniero sulla panchina dei Tre Leoni dopo Erikson e Capello.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Thomas Tuchel set to be named England manager - sources - Thomas Tuchel is set to become England's new head coach after talks accelerated with the Football Association at a rapid pace in the past 48 hours, sources have told ESPN. (espn.co.uk)

German Thomas Tuchel to become England manager - Thomas Tuchel will lead the Three Lions into the next Fifa World Cup after signing a deal to become England’s new manager. (cityam.com)

Thomas Tuchel agrees deal with English FA to be England manager - Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday. (msn.com)