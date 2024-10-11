Sì, Rhode di Hailey Bieber avrà una nuova ambassador per Barrier Butter: Claudia Schiffer (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il brand di bellezza Rhode, fondato da Hailey Bieber, accoglie una nuova icona nel suo universo: la supermodella Claudia Schiffer. L’annuncio è stato fatto in occasione del lancio di un nuovo prodotto, il Barrier Butter, una crema idratante ricca dal costo di 38 dollari, che sarà disponibile a partire dal 28 ottobre sul sito e-commerce di Rhode. Rhode, il brand di Hailey Bieber, presenta la nuova ambasciatrice Claudia Schiffer per il lancio di Barrier Butter Claudia Schiffer, una leggenda della moda con oltre 1.000 copertine di riviste all’attivo, diventa così il volto di questa nuova campagna. Con una carriera iniziata negli anni ’90 e una presenza ancora forte nel mondo della moda a 54 anni, Schiffer rappresenta una scelta innovativa e di grande impatto per il marchio. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Sì, Rhode di Hailey Bieber avrà una nuova ambassador per Barrier Butter: Claudia Schiffer Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il brand di bellezza, fondato da, accoglie unaicona nel suo universo: la supermodella. L’annuncio è stato fatto in occasione del lancio di un nuovo prodotto, il, una crema idratante ricca dal costo di 38 dollari, che sarà disponibile a partire dal 28 ottobre sul sito e-commerce di, il brand di, presenta laambasciatriceper il lancio di, una leggenda della moda con oltre 1.000 copertine di riviste all’attivo, diventa così il volto di questacampagna. Con una carriera iniziata negli anni ’90 e una presenza ancora forte nel mondo della moda a 54 anni,rappresenta una scelta innovativa e di grande impatto per il marchio.

