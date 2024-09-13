Emmy Awards 2024 in streaming su NOW e in tv su SKY

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024)insu NOW e in tv su SKY Dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, in esclusiva su Sky e NOW la diretta della grande notte dei premi al meglio della TV americana: la cerimonia di consegna dei 76esimi Primetimeverrà trasmessa su Sky Atlantic (e insolo su NOW) nella notte fra domenica 15 e lunedì 16 settembre (dalle 2.00 di mattina italiane, col pre-show che inizierà già un’ora prima). I titoli HBO Original e Sky Exclusive The Gilded Age e True Detective: Night Country, e l’apprezzatissima quinta stagione di Fargo, tutti disponibili su Sky e insu NOW, si contendono alcuni dei premi principali della serata. Per la seconda stagione di THE GILDED AGE, nomination come miglior serie drama, con Carrie Coon in gara come Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica.