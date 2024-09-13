Emmy Awards 2024 in streaming su NOW e in tv su SKY (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Emmy Awards 2024 in streaming su NOW e in tv su SKY Dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, in esclusiva su Sky e NOW la diretta della grande notte dei premi al meglio della TV americana: la cerimonia di consegna dei 76esimi Primetime Emmy Awards verrà trasmessa su Sky Atlantic (e in streaming solo su NOW) nella notte fra domenica 15 e lunedì 16 settembre (dalle 2.00 di mattina italiane, col pre-show che inizierà già un’ora prima). I titoli HBO Original e Sky Exclusive The Gilded Age e True Detective: Night Country, e l’apprezzatissima quinta stagione di Fargo, tutti disponibili su Sky e in streaming su NOW, si contendono alcuni dei premi principali della serata. Per la seconda stagione di THE GILDED AGE, nomination come miglior serie drama, con Carrie Coon in gara come Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- I vincitori dei Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024: Shogun da record e primo Emmy per Jamie Lee Curtis con The Bear - Il drama storico di FX si è già portato a casa 14 statuette, una in più rispetto al precedente record di John Adams nel 2008. comingsoon
- Emmy Awards 2024 nominati: da “The Bear” a “The Crown”, i candidati - A fare incetta di nomination sono le serie Sh?gun e The Bear, entrambe targate Disney+, rispettivamente a quota 25 e 23 candidature. Smith Tracy Letts, Winning Time Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. the Swans Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista di Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film Tv Dakota Fanning, Ripley Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. velvetmag
- Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutte le nomination delle serie tv che hanno dominato l’anno - per The Sympathizer Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country Lamorne Morris per Fargo Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica Treat Williams per Feud Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista In Una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film Dakota Fanning per Ripley Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica Diane Lane per Feud Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country Miglior Talk Show The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Miglior Reality Show The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Traitors The Voice Quest’anno i preparativi per gli Emmy Awards sembrano proseguire senza intoppi, dopo un 2023 turbolento a causa degli scioperi di Hollywood che ne aveva causato uno slittamento di data fino al Gennaio 2024, questa volta potranno svolgersi il 15 Settembre 2024 in diretta dal Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, quindi per vederla in diretta dall’Italia ci toccherà fare le ore piccole e sintonizzarci su un altro fuso orario. screenworld
- Louisiana at the Emmys: Mark Duplass vies for best supporting actor for "Morning' role - Duplass, one half of the well-known Louisiana filmmaking team the Duplass brothers (with brother Jay), is up for best supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Chip Black in Apple TV+'s ... theadvocate
- Disney TV chief Walden steers company to historic Emmy gains - The emmy awards, the highest honors in television, had evolved into an annual battle for bragging rights between two prestige-TV powerhouses - HBO and Netflix. This year, Walt Disney is the company ... msn
- Emmy Awards 2024, la cerimonia di consegna in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e NOW - Dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, in esclusiva su Sky e NOW la diretta della grande notte dei premi al meglio della ... dtti
