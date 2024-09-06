Il Times | Vuoi essere il migliore al mondo nel tuo sport? Non nascere poco dopo i Messi o i Djokovic

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Cosa hanno in comune Federer, Nadal,e Ronaldo? Domanda scontata: sono tutti campioni e tutti nati negli anni ’80. Ilsottolinea un altro aspetto in comune: “hanno tutti bloccato la generazione degli anni ’90“. “Solo due giocatori nati negli anni Novanta hanno vinto un titolo del Grande Slam: Dominic Thiem (classe 1993) agli US Open del 2020 e Daniil Medvedev (classe 1996) allo stesso torneo l’anno successivo. I giocatori nati negli anni 2000 hanno avuto più successo della generazione precedente, con Carlos Alcaraz a quattro Slam e Jannik Sinner a uno“. La generazione più sfigata nello? Quella degli anni ’90 Non va certo meglio nel calcio. “Il Pallone d’Oro è stato a lungo dominato da Cristiano Ronaldo, classe 1985, e Lionel, classe 1987.lo ha vinto otto volte e Ronaldo cinque“.