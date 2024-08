THINKCAR Tech Triumphs with the 2024 Red Dot Design Award | A Showcase of Innovation and Design Prowess

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 27,/PRNewswire/The Red Dot, a beacon ofexcellence since 1955. In, the glory of Red Dotshone uponÂCo., Ltd.its THINKDIAG car owner intelligent diagnostic device,won this internationally recognized honor in the "Vehicle Accessories" category. This is not only an affirmation of'sand R&D strength but also a wonderful display of innovativepower on the global stage. THINKDIAG revolutionizes portable automotive diagnostics, offering a comprehensive suite of features at an exceptional value.capabilities ranging from fault code reading to advanced data stream analysis and ECU information retrieval, THINKDIAG ensures users are always equippedstate-of-the-art diagnostic tools.