Zero Zero launches campaign for most advanced flying action cameras on Indiegogo with guaranteed shipping

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX introduce industry-leading camera specs and-centered features for effortless professional video creation CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/TodayRobotics, a pioneering tech company in intelligent devices, is thrilled to announce the launch of their crowdfundingfor HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX. As the first and, these devices take aerial videography to new heights, redefining the experience for sports enthusiasts and professional content creators. Starting from 9am PDT on August 26, 2024 on, theare available for a special limited-time early-bird price of $399 USD for X1 PRO (MSRP $499) and $599 USD for X1 PROMAX (MSRP $699).