Zero Zero launches campaign for most advanced flying action cameras on Indiegogo, with guaranteed shipping CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024
Today Zero Zero Robotics, a pioneering tech company in intelligent devices, is thrilled to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign for HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX. As the first and most advanced flying action cameras, these devices take aerial videography to new heights, redefining the experience for sports enthusiasts and professional content creators. Starting from 9am PDT on August 26, 2024 on Indiegogo, the cameras are available for a special limited-time early-bird price of $399 USD for X1 PRO (MSRP $499) and $599 USD for X1 PROMAX (MSRP $699).
Tata Consultancy Services launches TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines - Located within TCS' expansive Panorama Tower office, TCS Pace Studio will showcase TCS' innovative platforms like TCS AI WisdomNext, TCS TwinX, and TCS zero Carbon Platform, leveraging emerging
