Creatures of Ava, la recensione (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Creatures of Ava è il secondo progetto sviluppato da Inverge Studios, lo stesso studio di sviluppo di Effie, ma con il valore aggiunto di 11 bit Studios (Frostpunk, The Thaumaturge, Indika) al suo fianco. In questo caso, però, entrambi gli studi si sono spinti su un terreno “vergine”, sperimentando – e riuscendoci – un genere diverso. Creatures of Ava è qualcosa di davvero unico e, nonostante mostri chiaramente le sue ispirazioni, diverso da qualsiasi altro gioco uscito di recente. In questa nostra recensione andremo dunque ad approfondirne l’unicità, i pregi e i difetti. Una storia speciale Creatures of Ava vede come sua protagonista Victoria “Vic” Hamilton, una scienziata che lavora per una corporazione intergalattica.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
