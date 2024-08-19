7th CIIE and Hongqiao Forum Shine Spotlight on High-Standard Opening up (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
With a theme centered on encouraging Opening up and advancing inclusive economic globalization, the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) will serve as a vital stage in showcasing China's commitment to High-Standard Opening up, in tandem with the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year. Slated for November 2024 in Shanghai, a series of parallel-sessions will convene international leaders, top economists, and entrepreneurs to tackle global challenges and exchange insights. Hongqiao Forum's Theme and Topics Unveiled Running concurrently with the annual CIIE, the 7th HQF will be held under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
With a theme centered on encouraging Opening up and advancing inclusive economic globalization, the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) will serve as a vital stage in showcasing China's commitment to High-Standard Opening up, in tandem with the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year. Slated for November 2024 in Shanghai, a series of parallel-sessions will convene international leaders, top economists, and entrepreneurs to tackle global challenges and exchange insights. Hongqiao Forum's Theme and Topics Unveiled Running concurrently with the annual CIIE, the 7th HQF will be held under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- 7th CIIE and Hongqiao Forum Shine Spotlight on High-Standard Opening up - World Openness Report delivered a comprehensive assessment of the state of global openness in trade, finance, infrastructure, climate and policies. co. " Main discussions will focus on topics such as industrial development and sustainable urban construction, sustainable trade under climate change, artificial intelligence, new energy storage, and new energy vehicles. liberoquotidiano
Video 7th CIIEVideo 7th CIIE