Leonardo aperta ad altre alleanze su European battle tank

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) "Le tecnologie che svilupperemo con Rheinmetall sul nuovo carro armato per l'esercito italiano potrebbero essere molto competitive anche per il futuromain, ma non è una partita chiusa, noi possiamo guardare a ulteriori, Knds o altri operatori in un'ottica di mainallargata potrebbero senz'altro entrare in un programma europeo più ampio,è assolutamente". Lo dichiara l'amministratore delegato diRoberto Cingolani a margine di una visita del generale di corpo d'armata Luciano Portolano, segretario generale della Difesa e direttore nazionale degli Armamenti, alla divisione elettronica dispecializzata nella difesa alla Spezia.