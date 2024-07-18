Leonardo aperta ad altre alleanze su European battle tank (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) "Le tecnologie che svilupperemo con Rheinmetall sul nuovo carro armato per l'esercito italiano potrebbero essere molto competitive anche per il futuro European main battle tank, ma non è una partita chiusa, noi possiamo guardare a ulteriori alleanze, Knds o altri operatori in un'ottica di main battle tank allargata potrebbero senz'altro entrare in un programma europeo più ampio, Leonardo è assolutamente aperta". Lo dichiara l'amministratore delegato di Leonardo Roberto Cingolani a margine di una visita del generale di corpo d'armata Luciano Portolano, segretario generale della Difesa e direttore nazionale degli Armamenti, alla divisione elettronica di Leonardo specializzata nella difesa alla Spezia.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
