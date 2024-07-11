C.P. Company e Manchester City annunciano la loro partnership (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) L’annuncio del brand C.P. Company e Manchester City hanno annunciato una partnership pluriennale che inizierà nella stagione 2024/25. Il marchio italiano diventerà il partner ufficiale per l’abbigliamento fashion della prima squadra del club inglese. Questa collaborazione celebra il legame tra Manchester e C.P. Company, un rapporto che risale agli anni ’80. Il progetto esplora il ruolo del calcio nell’unire persone di diversi background attraverso una passione comune. I tifosi condividono valori che trasformano il calcio in uno stile di vita e una comunità coesa. Kaitlyn Beale, Vice President Global partnership Sales del City Football Group, ha espresso entusiasmo per la nuova partnership, sottolineando il ruolo chiave di entrambi nella cultura calcistica e il loro impegno verso l’innovazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazineNotizie su altre fonti
