C P Company e Manchester City annunciano la loro partnership

(Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) L’annuncio del brand C.P.hanno annunciato unapluriennale che inizierà nella stagione 2024/25. Il marchio italiano diventerà il partner ufficiale per l’abbigliamento fashion della prima squadra del club inglese. Questa collaborazione celebra il legame trae C.P., un rapporto che risale agli anni ’80. Il progetto esplora il ruolo del calcio nell’unire persone di diversi background attraverso una passione comune. I tifosi condividono valori che trasformano il calcio in uno stile di vita e una comunità coesa. Kaitlyn Beale, Vice President GlobalSales delFootball Group, ha espresso entusiasmo per la nuova, sottolineando il ruolo chiave di entrambi nella cultura calcistica e ilimpegno verso l’innovazione.