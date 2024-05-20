Fonte : ildenaro di 20 mag 2024

Al via la community MEDITeH Beyond Women’s Vision

Al via la community MEDITeH Beyond “Women’s Vision” (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) CATANIA (ITALPRESS) – E’ stata presentata a Catania al Summit Internazionale MEDITeH Beyond Digital Health Connection Beyond Mediterranean Boundaries il progetto community Donne & Sanità Digitale: “La Visione delle donne per migliorare l’efficacia dei sistemi sanitari digitali”.Secondo i dati dell’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità le donne rappresentano il 70% del personale sanitario. L’obiettivo della community e dei gruppi di lavoro che nasceranno è quella di contribuire allo sviluppo, alla crescita e all’innovazione nel campo sociosanitario, mediante l’elaborazione di un pensiero e un approccio femminile con una Visione multiculturale e aperta allo scambio e cooperazione con tutti Paesi coinvolti nel programma “MEDITeH Network”: ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro
Notizie su altre fonti: beyond community
  • Al via la community MEDITeH Beyond "Women's Vision"

    CATANIA - E' stata presentata a Catania al Summit Internazionale MEDITeH Beyond Digital Health Connection Beyond Mediterranean Boundaries il progetto community Donne & Sanità Digitale: "La visione delle donne per migliorare l'efficacia dei ...

King appoints new High Sheriff for Northamptonshire - King appoints new High Sheriff for Northamptonshire - As High Sheriff Amy has the privilege of proclaiming the accession of a new Sovereign, together with other ceremonial duties. She also attends to the well-being of the High Court judges when they sit ...

Al via la community MEDITeH Beyond “Women’s Vision” - Al via la community MEDITeH beyond “Women’s Vision” - CATANIA (ITALPRESS) - E' stata presentata a Catania al Summit Internazionale MEDITeH beyond Digital Health Connection beyond Mediterranean Boundaries il pr ...

Focus-Trust goes above and beyond for Mental Health Awareness Week in Lancashire - Focus-Trust goes above and beyond for Mental Health Awareness Week in Lancashire - North West and West Yorkshire Trust Focus-Trust is hosting a range of activities once again, going the extra mile to promote Mental Health Awareness Week this May.

Video di Tendenza
Video via community
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.