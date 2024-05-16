Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 16 mag 2024

JW Marriott collaborerà per una collezione super luxury con Flamingo Estate

JW Marriott collaborerà per una collezione super luxury con Flamingo Estate (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) JW Marriott sta portando il lusso di Madre Natura nei suoi hotel grazie a una nuova partnership globale con il brand di lifestyle Flamingo Estate. La collaborazione sarà basata su una linea di prodotti in co-branding, Expansion, creata in esclusiva per JW Marriott, che offrirà agli ospiti un viaggio sensoriale basato sul benessere e incentrato su profumi, suoni e sapori. JW Marriott e Flamingo Estate insieme per una collezione luxury di profumi, suoni e sapori L’unione tra l’offerta di ospitalità di lusso di JW Marriott e i prodotti artigianali ispirati alla natura di Flamingo Estate è un passo verso la “reimmaginazione dell’ospitalità di lusso”, ha dichiarato Bruce Rohr, ...
