Edward Dwight - una volta scelto per essere il primo astronauta nero nello spazi - punta finalmente all’orbita

Edward Dwight, una volta scelto per essere il primo astronauta nero nello spazio, punta finalmente all’orbita (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024)EdwardDwight, il primoastronautanero destinato allo spazio EdwardDwight realizzerà il suo sogno spaziale nelle prossime settimane, un traguardo atteso da sessant’anni. Sarà parte di un equipaggio diretto oltre l’orbita terrestre nell’ultimo volo umano di Blue Origin, fondata da Jeff Bezos. Il signor Dwight, ex capitano dell’aeronautica, fu scelto per essere il primoastronautanero negli anni ’60, ma un’insieme di ostacoli lo fermò. L’ex presidente Kennedy lo appoggiava, mentre il generale Yeager aveva opinioni contrastanti. Una carriera dopo l’ascesa spaziale mancata Dopo non essere stato ...Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh
