Dundee FC – Rangers era programmata per il 10 ma è stata rinviata per la seconda volta a causa dei problemi di ristagno idrico di cui soffre Dens Park. Rispetto a una settimana da la situazione è ... (infobetting)
Il match tra Dundee United e Rangers Glasgow, valevole per la trentesima giornata della Scottish Premier League 2023/2024, è stato rinviato per la troppa pioggia scesa sul campo che lo ha reso ... (sportface)
I Rangers si recano a Dens Park con la chiara intenzione di battere il Dundee FC e prendersi la testa della classifica. Il Celtic infatti è avanti di un solo punto ma con una partita in più, ... (infobetting)
Dundee FC-Rangers (mercoledì 17 aprile 2024, ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
SPFL confirm post-split fixture list for Celtic and Rangers | OneFootball - The Scottish Premiership have confirmed the five post-split fixtures to conclude the 2023/24 campaign. There is still one game to play before those take place as Rangers travel to Dens Park on ...onefootball
Why Rangers manager is taking heart from Manchester City mishaps - Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed why he has taken inspiration from the new Netflix documentary about Manchester City's ...heraldscotland
Sky Sports to hit SPFL with huge six-figure bill over Dundee v Rangers pitch chaos – but chiefs set to make Dee cough up - SKY SPORTS are ready to hit the SPFL with a bill of up to £100,000 for Dundee’s pitch shambles. And furious beaks will look to recoup that from Dark Blues managing director John Nelms as ...thescottishsun.co.uk