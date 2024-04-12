Italian Political Awards | nasce il premio che valorizza le politiche pubbliche del Parlamento

EU Migration Pact: Parliament adopts sweeping asylum reform - After nearly a decade of negotiations, the EU Parliament has reached an agreement on a reform of its asylum policies, with tougher measures for individuals from countries considered relatively safe. ( ...ansa

A wealth of Lithuanian presidential candidates revealed that Vegele and Žemaitaitis are clear leaders - In addition, Vegele has granted loans worth more than EUR 1.3 million, has more than EUR 250,000 in cash, and has acquired more than EUR 22,000 worth of securities, works of art or jewellery.lrytas.lt

The Hitler trial’s lessons in the Trump era - As former U.S. President Donald Trump faces a slew of trials, his opponents should take the comparison to Hitler's court room dramas seriously.japantimes.co.jp