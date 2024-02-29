LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7 | 5-2 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | l’americano serve per rimanere nel secondo set

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) Dopo il cambio di campo Benservirà pernelset. In questo parzialeha vinto il 64% dei punti con la prima, entrata il 69% delle volte, ed il 40% con la seconda. 5-2 Gioco: atterra sulla riga il lob dell’azzurro, che vince 4 punti di fila e rimane avanti nelset. 40-15 Seconda rischiosa giocata da, che trova l’incrocio delle righe ad uscire. 30-15 Ace! Servizio perfetto alla T su cui nulla può. 15-15 Brutta palla corta giocata da, che si offre all’avversario. 0-15 Termina in corridoio il ...

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport