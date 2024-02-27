Sophie Ellis Bextor | annunciato l’unico concerto in Italia per il 2024

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) La regina indiscussa del dancefloor, tornata in vetta alle classifiche di tutto il mondo con la sua Murder On The Dance Floor, arriva inper un unico appuntamento martedì 19 marzoai Magazzini Generali di Milano. A distanza di 23 anni dalla sua prima pubblicazione, Murder On The Dance Floor è diventato un autentico fenomeno virale nonché uno dei momenti cinematografici più discussi dell’anno, grazie al film Saltburn e alla sua iconica scena che vede il protagonista Barry Keoghan ballare completamente nudo sulle note della canzone di. Vecchie nuovi fan si sono riversati sulle piattaforme streaming per ascoltare il brano, che è diventato la colonna sonora di milioni di video su Instagram e TikTok ...

