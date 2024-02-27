Sophie Ellis Bextor | annunciato l’unico concerto in Italia per il 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor in unica data live a Milano a marzo
Sophie Ellis-Bextor festeggerà la rinnovata popolarità della sua "Murder on the Dance Floor", ballata da Barry Keoghan nudo in una scena di Saltburn. La ... (comingsoon)
Murder on the Dancefloor è la canzone di Sophie Ellis-Bextor il cui significato ha a che fare con il desiderio di reagire, lasciarsi andare e non impedire il ... (cultweb)
Sta già diventando una sequenza di culto quella che vede l'attore Barry Keoghan ballare nudo sulle note della celebre hit dei primi anni Duemila (wired)
Altre Notizie
‘Saltburn’ fans are trespassing at the Cattons’ real-life stately home – and the owner is upset: Saltburn' fans have been trespassing the location where the film was shot, which has led the owner to start patrols on the grounds.nme
Alessandra Ambrosio steals the show in a burnt orange gown with a racy cutout across her chest and thigh-high slit at a hotel opening in Mexico: Following the hotel opening, the Brazilian beauty shared an Instagram Reel with photos and videos from the event to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's song Murder On The Dancefloor. She appeared to have the time ...dailymail.co.uk
Real-Life “Saltburn” Mansion Owner Distressed by Trespassers and Influencers, Adds Security Patrol: The longtime owner of the 700-year-old property featured in the much-talked-about film called fans' interest in taking selfies on the grounds "quite weird" ...msn