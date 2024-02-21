Mickey 17 | il film di Bong Joon-ho ha una nuova data di uscita e non è vicina

Notizie Correlate
- Mickey 17 : il film di Bong Joon-ho con Robert Pattinson posticipato ancora - ma c'è una ragione
La Warner ha annunciato un nuovo posticipo dell'uscita del film, inizialmente previsto per il 2023 Dopo un primo posticipo, la Warner Bros. ha ... (movieplayer)
- I combattenti - come finisce il film con Mickey Rourke? Chi vince?
“I combattenti – Blunt Force Trauma” è un film d’azione che è stato rilasciato nelle sale cinematografiche a partire dal 20 luglio 2015. Nel cast ... (nonsolo.tv)
- Mickey 17 - Mark Ruffalo sul nuovo film di Bong Joon-ho : "Interpreto un altro psicopatico"
L'attore ha svelato qualche dettaglio sul suo personaggio nel nuovo film del regista coreano che lo vedrà al fianco di Robert Pattinson. Riflettendo ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Bong Joon Ho's directorial 'Mickey 17' featuring Robert Pattinson to release in 2025: Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's much awaited Mickey 17, his first project since Oscar-winning Parasite, is delayed and will now arrive in theatres in January next year.
Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Returns with New 2025 Release Date: The Robert Pattinson feature now arrives Jan. 31. By Aaron Couch Film Editor Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter ...
Fans Are Furious as Warner Bros Announces New Release Date for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17: Fans are furious at the announcement to push the release date of Bong Joon-ho's highly anticipated Mickey 17. Originally slated for a March 29, 2024 release, it will now be pushed back until January ...