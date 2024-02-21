Mickey 17 | il film di Bong Joon-ho ha una nuova data di uscita e non è vicina

Mickey 17: il film di Bong Joon-ho ha una nuova data di uscita (e non è vicina) (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Cattive notizie per chi aspettava il nuovo film di Bong Joon-ho con Robert Pattinson per quest’anno. La data del 24 Marzo 2024, che ora si è aggiudicata Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo Impero, è stata spostata di quasi un anno! A quanto pare il regista di Parasite, premio Oscar come miglior film non in lingua inglese, non ce la fa a rispettare i tempi (peraltro già posticipati). Ci si deve, quindi, segnare in agenda il 31 Gennaio 2025. Già da tempo giravano voci su un possibile slittamento del film, anche se nessuno si immaginava forse di dover aspettare ancora un anno. Bong John-ho ha, infatti, dichiarato di aver bisogno si più tempo per concludere la pellicola, in quanto tutta la produzione è stata rallentata dagli scioperi che l’anno scorso hanno preso di mira ...
