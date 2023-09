AEW | Eddie Kingston rinnova | l’annuncio del Mad King

Eddie Kingston ha rinnovato il contratto con la AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: Diversi match aggiunti alla card di WrestleDream, doppia difesa per Eddie Kingston e molto altro Zona Wrestling

Is pro wrestling for dreamers The great Antonio Inoki thought so when he founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AEW is going to do its best to carry on his spirit with the inaugural AEW WrestleDream.Another Premier League weekend is in the books and unsurprisingly there were a number of refereeing decisions the fans have been left arguing over.