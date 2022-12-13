Accelerating Low-carbon Transformation, GWM Supports HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 with NEVs (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) BAODING, China, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On December 11, the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 wrapped up. As an official partner, GWM advocated the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and provided new energy models as official designated vehicles, such as the HAVAL H6 PHEV and HEV. Outside the Nimibutr Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand, GWM set up a booth to carry out many interesting and interactive activities, bringing the audience the charm of badminton and the warm atmosphere at the competition site. The HAVAL H6 NEVs on display also attracted a large number of audiences to experience it. The model has won wide recognition among people on-site for its youth-related factors and intelligent functions. Since its launch in Thailand last ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
