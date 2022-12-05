GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE IN BPOST NV/SA, TRANSFORMING PROCUREMENT AT BELGIUM'S LEADING POSTAL & E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS OPERATOR (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) CLARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GEP®, a LEADING provider of PROCUREMENT and SUPPLY CHAIN strategy, SOFTWARE and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the public company BPOST group — BELGIUM's LEADING POSTAL OPERATOR and a growing e-COMMERCE LOGISTICS provider in Europe, North America and Asia — has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's LEADING PROCUREMENT and SUPPLY CHAIN platform. Headquartered in BELGIUM, with more than 36,000 employees and 4.3 billion euros ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ITA AIRWAYS, LA COMPAGNIA AEREA DI BANDIERA ITALIANA, SCEGLIE IL SOFTWARE DI APPROVVIGIONAMENTO BASATO SULLA IA DI GEP PER TRASFORMARE L'INTERO PROCESSO SOURCE - TO - CONTRACT PER TUTTA LA SUA SPESA DIRETTA E INDIRETTA IN TUTTA ITALIA... società di ricerca e media, tra cui Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders e Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE fa parte di GEP, con sede a Clark, New Jersey, il principale fornitore mondiale di ...
Global Procurement As A Service Market Analysis Report 2022 - 2030 - Growing Demand Among Enterprises to Streamline the Procurement Processes - ResearchAndMarkets.com...Tool Porter's five forces analysis Procurement as a service market - PEST analysis Impact of COVID - 19 on Procurement as a Service market Company Profiles Accenture plc Aegis Company Genpact Gep Hcl ...
Procurement as a Service Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 13.3 Bn by 2032 | Report by FMIThe Procurement as a service market was valued at US$ 6.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.3 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per ...
Procurement System (GPS) Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2022-2028Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this industry. "Procurement ...
