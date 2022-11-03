The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia and VNU Exhibitions Asia' s Series Exhibitions successfully opened in Shenzhen

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022), China, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/With the approval of the local authorities, VNU's six major, including Pet, DOMOTEX/CHINAFLOOR, R+T, TCT, etc.,inWorld Exhibition & Convention Center, in a total gross area of almost 400,000 square meters and will run until the 6th of November. At the recently ended 20th National Congress of the CPC, trade shows have once again been mentioned and reaffirmed for their role in promoting future industrial development and high-quality economic growth. Since the COVID-19 ...

To markoccasion, a special dinner will be hosted bylegendary Albert Adrià (el Bulli, Tickets, Enigma) on Thursday Novemberathotel's Bobo Food Studio.Chef - in - Residence ...Company recognized for unprecedented EV programs for nation's leading utility providers including Avangrid's United Illuminating NEW YORK"(BUSINESS WIRE)" Bidgely has been named a finalist inAnnual Platts Global Energy Awards.2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights,leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark ...Region 1 third seed W.S. Neal makes its 24th all-time appearance in the postseason with a 17-23 record and is 11-12 against opening-round opponents. Sign up for The Star-News' free email newsletter ...So far, we have seen the opposite reaction this season. The Wolves are currently 24th in points per 100 possessions with 109.9. On defense, they are eighth in the league allowing 108.6 points per 100 ...