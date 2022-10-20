TCL Takes Important Steps in the Metaverse (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) First-ever Metaverse campaign offers new ways for consumers to connect with TCL products HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a major player in the global television and consumer electronics industry, today announces its exciting move in the Metaverse. To mark this momentous step of its journey into the Metaverse, TCL will launch a Halloween campaign on the virtual gaming platform Roblox to empower users to create their own immersive experiences. TCL has developed an engaging Halloween-themed virtual party to connect with audiences in a personalized virtual world. *Please click this link for high-res image A global technology leader dedicated to continuous innovation, TCL enables people to enjoy premium viewing experiences through its TV and smart screens. Now TCL is strengthening its connection with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
