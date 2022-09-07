Disponibile la Patch 1.6 Edgerunners per Cyberpunk 2077LOGITECH presenta “LOGI PLAY 2022”L'espansione di Cyberpunk 2077 svelata nello speciale di Night City ...Rocksmith+ ora disponibile per PCSteelrising RecensioneCreme viso uomo : Cosmetici naturali e biologiciGUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA SU STEAM E CONSOLEWRC 2022 World Final Presented by AGON by AOCLG NUOVI SERVIZI DI CLOUD-GAMINGFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - VALTRA SERIE Q E MOLTO ALTROUltime Blog

Epson and Usain Bolt renew partnership to promote cartridge-free printing across Europe

Epson and
Epson and Usain Bolt renew partnership to promote cartridge-free printing across Europe (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) New through the line 12-month campaign extends to more products in more markets HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Epson and Usain Bolt, will continue their mission to bring cartridge-free printing to households and small businesses across Europe for another 12 months, as the global technology leader renews its partnership with the greatest sprinter of all time. Following the success of last year's campaign, Usain, the world's fastest man, will once again feature as the face of Epson's EcoTank in a new through-the-line campaign to promote its cost saving printer and ReadyPrint ink subscription service. The new campaign will also extend to more of ...
Epson a Viscom 2022: soluzioni per il signage, il tessile e il CAD

Grazie a due testine di stampa Epson PrecisionCore TFP di ultima generazione, offre una gamma cromatica più ampia con gli inchiostri Epson UltraChrome GS3 di nuova formulazione, capaci di riprodurre ...

Usain Bolt sarà ancora testimonial di Epson per promuovere la stampa senza cartucce

Nella campagna, in un modo tutto suo, Bolt dimostrerà come con le stampanti Epson EcoTank sia possibile stampare in tutta tranquillità per un massimo di tre anni, senza cartucce da sostituire. Al ... Usain Bolt ancora testimonial di Epson per promuovere la stampa senza cartucce  Engage

