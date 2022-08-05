Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiLa soluzione per trasferire senza problemi i tuoi dati da iPhone a ...38 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOWARCANE: IL PRIMO EPISODIO DI BRIDGING THE RIFT È ORA DISPONIBILEQuakeCon 2022 - Tutti i dettagliIncontra Vantage | Trailer dei personaggi delle leggende ApexUltime Blog

FIFA 22 | Batch 3 Best Of FUTTIES è ora disponibile nei pacchetti

FIFA Batch
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fifaultimateteam©

FIFA 22: Batch 3 Best Of FUTTIES è ora disponibile nei pacchetti (Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) EA Sports, tramite i social, ha annunciato che il Batch 3 Best of FUTTIES per la modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team sarà disponibile nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di venerdi 5 Agosto. La stagione della modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team è stata fantastica e ricca di eventi , dai Ones To Watch alle carte Future Stars fino al Festival di FUTball che si è concluso di recente. Per celebrare l’anno di FUT 22, sono tornati i FUTIES! Questa promo celebra il meglio di FUT 22, oltre ad aggiugnere nuovissimi contenuti per migliorare le tue squadre. Durante la promo in questione EA Sports renderà disponibili Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR) e obiettivi settimanali, con premi a tema come pacchetti, giocatori e tanto altro ancora. Lista completa ...
