CICPE - Asia-Pacific's Biggest Consumer Products Expo - Kicks Off in China's Hainan Free Trade Port (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) HAIKOU, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (Hainan Expo) opened its doors on July 26 in Haikou City, the capital of southern China'sHainan Province. Drawing in over 2,800 brands representing over 60 countries, this year's Hainan Expo aims to be an Expo of firsts, with many exhibitors making their first showing and a number of Products debuting over the coming days. Over 100 thousand visitors have attended the Expo over the past two days. Since opening, visitors have jostled to get a look at the high-end Consumer goods and one-off designs on display from both Chinese domestic and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
