VENTURE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES LNG SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH CHEVRON

VENTURE GLOBAL
- ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VENTURE GLOBAL announced the execution of two ...

Today VENTURE GLOBAL announced the execution of two long-term SALES and PURCHASE AGREEMENTS (SPAs) for the PURCHASE of two million tonnes per annum (2MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years. Under the AGREEMENTS, CHEVRON U.S.A. Inc. will PURCHASE 1MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility and 1MTPA from CP2 LNG. Plaquemines LNG has been under full construction since August of 2021 and the construction of CP2 LNG is expected to commence in 2023. "VENTURE GLOBAL is delighted to begin a long-term LNG agreement WITH CHEVRON, one of the world's premier integrated energy companies," said VENTURE ...
