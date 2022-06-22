VENTURE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES LNG SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH CHEVRON

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/Todayannounced the execution of two long-termand(SPAs) for theof two million tonnes per annum (2MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years. Under theU.S.A. Inc. will1MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility and 1MTPA from CP2 LNG. Plaquemines LNG has been under full construction since August of 2021 and the construction of CP2 LNG is expected to commence in 2023. "is delighted to begin a long-term LNG agreement, one of the world's premier integrated energy companies," said...