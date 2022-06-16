The RoboMarkets Group Starts RM Investment Bank for Asian Clients

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) - LABUAN, Malaysia, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Thehas started aforwith headquarters in the Financial Park Complex in Labuan. RMis anoperating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI RMLtd, a member of the, is intended for providingfromcountries withservices. RMoffers itsand partners: In August 2019,Asia opened its regional headquarters in Malaysia after obtaining the Labuan ...