MUSEE DES ARTS DECORATIFS - PARIS | SHOCKING! THE SURREAL WORLD OF ELSA SCHIAPARELLI

MUSEE DES
PARIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des ARTS ...

From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des ARTS Décoratifs in PARIS will celebrate the bold and exciting creations of Italian couturière ELSA SCHIAPARELLI (b. September 10th, 1890, Rome – d. November 13th, 1973, PARIS), who drew much of her inspiration from her close ties to the PARISian avant-garde of the 1920s and 1930s. Nearly 20 years since the last retrospective devoted to SCHIAPARELLI at the Musée des ARTS Décoratifs, the time has come to revisit this extraordinary designer's work, her innovative sense of feminine style, her sophisticated, often eccentric designs, and the thrill that she brought to the WORLD of fashion.  SHOCKING! The ...
